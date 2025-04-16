Left Menu

Preserving Sikkim's Cultural Heritage: The Lepcha Cane Bridge

The Sikkim government and UNESCO are teaming up to preserve the traditional Lepcha cane bridge, or 'Ru-Soam'. This bridge is a symbol of sustainable infrastructure and cultural heritage within Sikkim's Lepcha communities. UNESCO aims to provide technical documentation and global recognition.

  • Country:
  • India

The government of Sikkim, in partnership with UNESCO, has undertaken a significant initiative to preserve the traditional Lepcha cane bridge, known locally as 'Ru-Soam'. Officials highlighted that the indigenous bridge-building practice is still alive within the Lepcha communities of the Dzongu Tribal Reserve, located in the Khangchendzonga Biosphere Reserve.

At a recent meeting at Tashiling Secretariat, UNESCO Regional Director Tim Curtis expressed admiration for this collaborative effort. He pledged UNESCO's support for the technical documentation and international acknowledgment of the Lepcha cane bridge art, ensuring it meets global heritage standards.

Chairing the meeting, Science and Technology Department Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha welcomed various experts, artisans, and community leaders to showcase 'Ru-Soam'. Constructed entirely from wild cane and bamboo, this indigenous structure has gained prominence as a sustainable, disaster-resilient infrastructure. UNESCO's Benno Boer is expected to visit Sikkim to advance the project in May.

