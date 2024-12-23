Left Menu

Tensions Escalate at Allu Arjun's Residence Amid Pushpa 2 Fallout

Following a tragic incident at Pushpa 2's premiere, Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad was attacked. Legal actions have commenced as protestors stormed his home accusing him of negligence. Despite a police ban on the event, chaos ensued, leading to a fatal accident. Arjun denies wrongdoing, expressing condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:54 IST
Tensions Escalate at Allu Arjun's Residence Amid Pushpa 2 Fallout
Allu Arjun legal team (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions over the tragic events at the Pushpa 2 premiere, actor Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad has become the epicenter of controversy. On Monday evening, the legal team of the 'Pushpa' star was seen entering his Jubilee Hills home, following an attack by protestors waving placards. Visuals of lawyers carrying bags and documents were shared widely online.

According to Hyderabad's DCP West Zone, the incident unfolded on December 22 when members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee stormed the residence, climbing walls and causing damage. Six individuals were detained but later released on bail. This follows an earlier incident on December 4, when Arjun's participation in an unsanctioned premiere event led to a fatal stampede killing a woman named Revathi and injuring her child.

The producers of Pushpa 2, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, have given a Rs50 lakh compensation cheque to Revathi's family. The incident has become a political flashpoint in Telangana, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy holding Arjun responsible for ignoring police warnings about safety risks at the venue. In response, Allu Arjun denied allegations of misconduct and expressed his sorrow over the tragic events, while stressing his lack of involvement in the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024