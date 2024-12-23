Tensions Escalate at Allu Arjun's Residence Amid Pushpa 2 Fallout

Amid rising tensions over the tragic events at the Pushpa 2 premiere, actor Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad has become the epicenter of controversy. On Monday evening, the legal team of the 'Pushpa' star was seen entering his Jubilee Hills home, following an attack by protestors waving placards. Visuals of lawyers carrying bags and documents were shared widely online.

According to Hyderabad's DCP West Zone, the incident unfolded on December 22 when members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee stormed the residence, climbing walls and causing damage. Six individuals were detained but later released on bail. This follows an earlier incident on December 4, when Arjun's participation in an unsanctioned premiere event led to a fatal stampede killing a woman named Revathi and injuring her child.

The producers of Pushpa 2, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, have given a Rs50 lakh compensation cheque to Revathi's family. The incident has become a political flashpoint in Telangana, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy holding Arjun responsible for ignoring police warnings about safety risks at the venue. In response, Allu Arjun denied allegations of misconduct and expressed his sorrow over the tragic events, while stressing his lack of involvement in the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)