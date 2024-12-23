Remembering the Legacy of Shyam Benegal
Director Sandip Ray expressed profound loss over the death of Shyam Benegal, a luminary in Indian parallel cinema, known for films like 'Ankur' and documentaries on Satyajit Ray. Benegal advanced Indian cinema and treasured friendships, passing away at 90 from chronic kidney disease, leaving an indelible mark.
Renowned director Sandip Ray has spoken of his deep sense of personal loss following the passing of Shyam Benegal, a stalwart of Indian cinema, on Monday.
Communicating with PTI, Sandip highlighted the personal bond both he and his legendary father, Satyajit Ray, shared with Benegal, especially after the latter made a defining documentary on Satyajit Ray.
Benegal, celebrated for nurturing acting talents like Mohan Agase, Om Puri, and Naseeruddin Shah, passed at 90 last Monday, leaving a remarkable legacy through films like 'Ankur', 'Nishant', and the 2023 project 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'.
