Remembering the Legacy of Shyam Benegal

Renowned director Sandip Ray has spoken of his deep sense of personal loss following the passing of Shyam Benegal, a stalwart of Indian cinema, on Monday.

Communicating with PTI, Sandip highlighted the personal bond both he and his legendary father, Satyajit Ray, shared with Benegal, especially after the latter made a defining documentary on Satyajit Ray.

Benegal, celebrated for nurturing acting talents like Mohan Agase, Om Puri, and Naseeruddin Shah, passed at 90 last Monday, leaving a remarkable legacy through films like 'Ankur', 'Nishant', and the 2023 project 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'.

