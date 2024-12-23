Left Menu

Celebrating Creativity: The 'Voice of Colours' Art Camp

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasises the importance of supporting artists at the 'Voice of Colour' camp inauguration. The five-day event, organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, aims to celebrate creativity and cultural diversity by providing a platform for artists to produce unique, resonant masterpieces.

Delhi's art scene receives a boost as Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurates the 'Voice of Colour' camp, encouraging support for artists. The event is a five-day extravaganza held by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, highlighting the role of artistic endeavors in inspiring the next generation.

The 'Voice of Colours' camp is described as a tribute to creativity and cultural diversity, presenting a canvas for artists to craft unique works that captivate their audience. The initiative is aimed at fostering an appreciation for the arts among enthusiasts and the youth alike.

Notable artists, including Bharti Verma and Kavita Nayar, among others, are set to feature in this camp, creating potent expressions of art amidst the peaceful environment of Zorba, the Buddha in Ghitorni. The artworks produced will be showcased in an upcoming exhibition, extending the camp's reach and impact.

