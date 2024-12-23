Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Fast-Tracks Prayagraj Airport for Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed Maha Kumbh preparations at Prayagraj Airport, directing completion by January's first week. He inspected terminal improvements and expansion plans, stressing urgency due to expected passenger influx. The Maha Kumbh is scheduled at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath undertook a meticulous review of the arrangements for the upcoming Maha Kumbh festival at Prayagraj Airport, issuing directives for the completion of all necessary work by the first week of January. The inspection highlights the administration's urgency in finalizing preparations for the massive event.

During his visit, Chief Minister Adityanath paused at the Subedarganj flyover to perform a detailed inspection at the Prayagraj Airport. He provided clear guidance to officials on optimizing the facilities, ensuring they meet the demands of the anticipated increase in passenger traffic associated with the Maha Kumbh commencing January 13.

Airport Director Mukesh Upadhyay confirmed the improvements in the old terminal building and parking. Additionally, Adityanath reviewed ongoing expansion efforts at the new terminal and the comprehensive layout plan. This preparation comes ahead of the expected influx of visitors for Maha Kumbh, running from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

