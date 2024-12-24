Orthodox Church Leader Criticizes Modi Over Christmas Hypocrisy
A senior priest from Kerala's Orthodox Church has criticized the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, following disruptions in Christmas celebrations by VHP activists. While Modi attended a Catholic event in New Delhi, he faced backlash for perceived political hypocrisy over failures to curb anti-Christian incidents in Kerala.
In a sharp rebuke, a senior Orthodox Church priest from Kerala lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following recent tensions during Christmas celebrations. Criticism sparked after VHP activists allegedly disrupted festivities in a school, leading to widespread protests in the state.
The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church's Thrissur diocese metropolitan, Yuhanon Mor Meletius, voiced his grievances on social media soon after Modi's participation in a Christmas event in New Delhi, contrasting the veneration of bishops and cribs there with the destruction faced in Kerala.
The incidents prompted the state government to deploy a special police team for investigation. Criticism of Modi has been resonant, with CPI leader Binoy Viswam calling for genuine actions from the PM, particularly urging a visit to Manipur during Christmas to promote true peace and harmony.
