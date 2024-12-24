Left Menu

Lifestyle Unveils Its Spectacular Sale Of The Season

Lifestyle, India's top fashion hub, announces its Sale Of The Season with up to 50% off. The integrated campaign spans TV, digital, and print, featuring exclusive deals from leading brands. The sale, live from December 13, offers incredible discounts across apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:02 IST
The much-anticipated Sale Of The Season by Lifestyle, a leading fashion destination in India, has been unveiled, promising customers discounts of up to 50% on their favorite brands.

The campaign, which embraces the concept of 'Leave Nothing,' inspires shoppers to make bold fashion choices. Featuring an integrated campaign across TV, digital, and print, Lifestyle emphasizes irresistible deals by showcasing fashion enthusiasts quite literally leaving no rack unturned.

Fashion lovers can explore a variety of styles from Indian and international brands, including Only, Vero Moda, and Levi's. The sale is accessible in stores across India and online, starting on December 13, offering exceptional discounts on apparel, footwear, beauty products, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

