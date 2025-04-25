Left Menu

Progress Towards Peace: US and Russia in Ukraine Deal Talks

The United States and Russia show signs of progress in discussions to end the conflict in Ukraine, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Some specific details of the proposed deal still require agreement, with ongoing contacts between both nations indicating movement in a positive direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 04:03 IST
The ongoing dialogue between the United States and Russia offers a glimmer of hope for ending the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov provided updates during an interview with CBS News, indicating progress towards reaching a consensus.

Lavrov mentioned that while the general framework of the deal is acknowledged by both parties, certain specific elements still require negotiation. These finer points must be addressed before a full agreement can be finalized.

Despite these challenges, Lavrov expressed optimism about the direction of the talks. Continued contact between Washington and Moscow suggests a shared willingness to resolve the situation, with both parties committed to fine-tuning the proposed deal.

