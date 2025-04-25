Trade Talks on the Horizon: Reeves Eyes Key Deals with U.S.
British finance minister Rachel Reeves discussed concerns about global economic imbalances and trade tariffs at the International Monetary Fund. Despite challenges, she remains hopeful about securing a trade deal with the U.S., aiming to alleviate impact on British exports after Trump's imposed tariffs.
British finance minister Rachel Reeves expressed shared concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding global economic imbalances and the recent trade tariffs at the International Monetary Fund conference.
Reeves highlighted worries about China's export dominance affecting workers in the UK, US, and worldwide. She emphasized the importance of scrutinizing the origins of production and labor.
Reeves is scheduled to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, aiming for a trade agreement that may mitigate the adverse effects of U.S. tariffs on British exports like automobiles and steel.
