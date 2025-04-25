Thailand Soars: FAA Upgrades Air Safety Rating After a Decade

In a significant development for Thailand's aviation industry, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the upgrade of the nation's air safety rating to 'Category 1'.

This change comes a decade after Thailand was downgraded due to a shortage of technical officers and issues with certifying hazardous goods transportation.

The upgraded status paves the way for the resumption of direct flights between the United States and Thailand, signifying compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization standards and bolstering Thailand's position as a regional airline hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)