Spiritual Travels and Shifting Trends: OYO Reveals 2024 Insights
OYO's 'Travelopedia 2024' report highlights India's top travel trends. Puri, Varanasi, and Haridwar lead in spiritual tourism, while Hyderabad tops overall bookings. Growth is seen in less explored destinations like Deoghar. Leisure travel rises, with Jaipur and Goa being favorites. Remote work continues to influence travel patterns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:00 IST
According to OYO's recently released 'Travelopedia 2024' report, spiritual tourism remains strong in India, with Puri, Varanasi, and Haridwar as popular pilgrimage destinations.
Hyderabad emerges as the top-booked city, with Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata also ranking high. Exploration of lesser-known spiritual sites is on the rise.
Leisure destinations like Jaipur and Goa continue to charm travelers, while remote work trends significantly impact travel behavior, encouraging both short and extended stays.
