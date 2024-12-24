Spiritual Travels and Shifting Trends: OYO Reveals 2024 Insights

According to OYO's recently released 'Travelopedia 2024' report, spiritual tourism remains strong in India, with Puri, Varanasi, and Haridwar as popular pilgrimage destinations.

Hyderabad emerges as the top-booked city, with Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata also ranking high. Exploration of lesser-known spiritual sites is on the rise.

Leisure destinations like Jaipur and Goa continue to charm travelers, while remote work trends significantly impact travel behavior, encouraging both short and extended stays.

(With inputs from agencies.)