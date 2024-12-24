Left Menu

Remembering Shyam Benegal: The Maestro Behind 'Manthan'

The article reflects on filmmaker Shyam Benegal's career, featuring insights from singer Preeti Sagar. Known for films like 'Manthan' and 'Nishant', Benegal encouraged Sagar into semi-classical singing. Despite his passing, his legacy survives, reshaping Indian cinema with a focus on authentic storytelling and music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:08 IST
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the visionary mind behind classics like 'Manthan' and 'Nishant', passed away at 90 in Mumbai, invoking heartfelt tributes from the entertainment industry.

Singer Preeti Sagar, who lent her voice to many of his films, recounted her memorable experiences with Benegal, describing him as not only a filmmaker but a compassionate and influential presence in Indian cinema. Sagar's fond recollections paint him as a director who, even in his frailty, maintained his sharp memory and signature wide smile.

Benegal's approach to integrating music into his films set new standards, with Sagar noting his insistence on authenticity and meaningful lyrics. His work introduced audiences to talents like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Smita Patil, solidifying his legacy as a beacon of parallel cinema after legends like Satyajit Ray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

