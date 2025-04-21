Bollywood’s Box Office Blues: Are Filmmakers Missing the Mark?

The beginning of 2025 has presented challenges for Bollywood's box office performance. Despite the involvement of renowned actors and substantial budgets, many recent films have underperformed. Notably, Salman Khan's eagerly-awaited Eid movie 'Sikandar' did not meet expectations. This trend has prompted industry insiders to voice their concerns.

Renowned filmmaker Vipul Shah expressed his thoughts on the situation in a conversation with ANI, stating, 'I feel there are many reasons for this, and we are going through a phase which has lasted for quite some time.' Shah pinpointed a key issue: filmmakers are no longer making films for the broader Indian audience.

Shah explained, 'The first issue is that we have stopped making movies for Bharat. We make movies for a small group of people watching in 25, 50, or 100 selected multiplexes. Our expectations are that only those people should like our films.' He also noted that the industry's efforts to cater to a niche audience have resulted in a shrinking reach. Amid these challenges, Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' has emerged as a success, receiving positive reviews and earning Rs 7.84 crore nett on its opening day.

(With inputs from agencies.)