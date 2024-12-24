Left Menu

Tollywood Star Allu Arjun Grilled Over Stampede Tragedy

Allu Arjun, a prominent Telugu actor, was questioned by police for over three hours regarding a stampede incident at a film screening of 'Pushpa-2'. The police inquiry focused on the actor's knowledge of the event and his involvement, amid allegations of security lapses and unauthorized roadshow activities.

Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia
Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was intensely questioned by police for more than three hours over the death of a woman during a stampede at a 'Pushpa-2' screening on December 4. The tragedy unfolded at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, causing an uproar and resulting in a police investigation.

Accompanied by his father Allu Aravind and a team of lawyers, Arjun appeared at the Chikkadpally police station at 11 AM. The questioning, led by Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav, focused on Arjun's entry and exit from the theatre, his security detail, and the actions of bouncers.

The police inquiry explored whether the actor was aware that permission for his visit had been denied. The incident, described by Arjun as accidental, is now at the center of a legal storm, with the actor holding a press conference to refute allegations by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

