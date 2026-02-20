Left Menu

AI Ministry Urged: Telangana CM Reddy Calls for India's AI Leadership

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy advocates for a dedicated Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and an India AI Council to prevent AI misuse. He stresses India's need to transition from AI consumer to producer by leading in AI technology creation, amid global transformative AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:54 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted the necessity for establishing a dedicated Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to formulate laws to prevent its misuse. Speaking at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, he advocated for the creation of an India AI Council, akin to NITI Aayog, to guide AI policy in the country.

Reddy described Artificial Intelligence as a groundbreaking invention, likening its significance to the discovery of fire and the Industrial Revolution. He lauded the Centre and Prime Minister Modi for organizing the summit, asserting that AI represents a significant shift in human capacity by merging intelligence with decision-making powers.

In his address, Reddy called for a national AI policy, comparable to the GST Council, to coordinate AI development and ensure it is harnessed for national security and social justice. He urged that India take a leading role in AI product creation, from GPU chip manufacturing to establishing a world-class AI University, in order to avoid repeating past technological oversights.

