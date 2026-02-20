AI Ministry Urged: Telangana CM Reddy Calls for India's AI Leadership

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted the necessity for establishing a dedicated Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to formulate laws to prevent its misuse. Speaking at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, he advocated for the creation of an India AI Council, akin to NITI Aayog, to guide AI policy in the country.

Reddy described Artificial Intelligence as a groundbreaking invention, likening its significance to the discovery of fire and the Industrial Revolution. He lauded the Centre and Prime Minister Modi for organizing the summit, asserting that AI represents a significant shift in human capacity by merging intelligence with decision-making powers.

In his address, Reddy called for a national AI policy, comparable to the GST Council, to coordinate AI development and ensure it is harnessed for national security and social justice. He urged that India take a leading role in AI product creation, from GPU chip manufacturing to establishing a world-class AI University, in order to avoid repeating past technological oversights.

