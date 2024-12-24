Left Menu

Streaming Touchdown: NFL's Netflix Christmas Games Boost Global Expansion

The NFL will feature Christmas Day games on Netflix to enhance its global reach. Games between the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans will be available to Netflix's 270 million international subscribers. Separately, Alec Baldwin's manslaughter case was dropped by a New Mexico prosecutor.

The National Football League is set to expand its footprint internationally by airing a series of Christmas Day games on Netflix, according to league officials. Two games, Kansas City Chiefs versus Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens against Houston Texans, aim to attract the global audience of Netflix's 270 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin has seen the end of a legal battle as a New Mexico prosecutor dropped an appeal concerning a fatal shooting on the set of his movie 'Rust'. Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey's decision effectively dismisses the criminal case against the actor.

The NFL and Baldwin's distinct narratives underscore a dynamic period in both sports and entertainment, where strategic partnerships and legal developments are reshaping traditional landscapes.

