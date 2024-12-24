Left Menu

Birth of Jesus shows God has not abandoned us: Goa Archbishop in his Christmas message

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 23:03 IST
In his Christmas message, Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao on Tuesday said in a world often overshadowed by war, division and suffering, the birth of Jesus Christ is the eternal reminder that God has not abandoned us.

The Archbishop, in the festival-eve message, said as the Church comes together once again to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, ''we are reminded of the eternal hope that His coming brings to the world''.

''And I would like to connect the profound mystery of Christmas with the beautiful theme our beloved Pope Francis has proposed for the Jubilee Year 2025: Pilgrims of Hope,'' he said.

Ferrao emphasised that Christmas, a festival which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, is the story of a journey -- a holy pilgrimage undertaken by Mary and Joseph as they travelled to Bethlehem.

''It was a journey of trust, of obedience, of hope. Despite the struggles, uncertainties and discomforts they faced, their hearts remained steadfast in God's promise. In that humble stable, the word became flesh, and the hope of humanity was born in that tiny Babe on a manger,'' he said.

Ferrao said ''Like Mary and Joseph, we, too, are called to be pilgrims of hope. In a world often overshadowed by war, division and suffering, the birth of Jesus reminds us that God has not abandoned us. He walks with us in our pilgrimage, guiding us toward His light and love.'' The Archbishop wished everyone a joyful, hope-filled, and blessed Christmas.

''May the Christ Child, the God-with-us, strengthen our earthly journey and fill our hearts with enduring hope,'' he said in his message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

