Steelers sign veteran CB Tre Flowers to active roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran cornerback Tre Flowers to their 53-man roster on Thursday. Flowers, 30, appeared in two games this season with the Detroit Lions ‌before being released on Nov. 30.

Reports: Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis (foot) out for season

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (foot) was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. According to multiple media reports, he's set to undergo season-ending surgery. Lewis, 30, did not practice on Wednesday after sustaining the ⁠injury during Sunday's 34-20 win at Denver.

Southern California RB Eli Sanders entering NFL draft

Southern California running back Eli Sanders declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. "This is just the beginning of the next chapter, and I can't wait to see where it goes from here," he posted on X.

Broncos activate TE Marcedes Lewis, 41, for game vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos ​promoted veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis and guard Calvin Throckmorton to the active roster for Thursday's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos (12-3) also elevated inside ‍linebacker Levelle Bailey and wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for the game, waived running back Cody Schrader and placed starting center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) on injured reserve.

Report: Nuggets F Cameron Johnson (knee) out 4-6 weeks

Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a right knee injury, ESPN reported on Thursday. In addition to a bone bruise that was previously reported, Johnson also hyperextended the knee during Tuesday night's ⁠loss to ‌the Dallas Mavericks.

Reports: A's sign LF/1B Tyler Soderstrom ⁠to 7-year extension

The Athletics have signed left fielder/first baseman Tyler Soderstrom to a seven-year, $86 million contract, according to reports by ESPN and MLB.com. The deal, reported on Thursday, is the most guaranteed money the organization has ‍ever offered up in a contract in franchise history. It also reportedly contains a team option for an eighth season with contract escalators which could make the deal worth as much as $131 million.

Lakers G ​Austin Reaves (calf) ruled out vs. Rockets

Austin Reaves won't return to the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the visiting Houston Rockets on Thursday night due to left calf ⁠soreness. Reaves, the team's second-leading scorer this season behind Luka Doncic, scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 15 minutes during the first half.

Reports: Cavaliers F Evan Mobley to return vs. Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will return ⁠from a two-week injury absence on Thursday afternoon against the New York Knicks, multiple media outlets reported. Mobley has been sidelined for nearly two weeks with a left calf strain. He last played in a game on Dec. 12, scoring 23 points in 36 minutes in a win against the Washington Wizards, and an MRI the following day revealed the ⁠Grade 1 strain.

Mavericks F Anthony Davis (groin) won't return vs. Warriors

Oft-injured Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis left Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors with what the team called ⁠right groin spasms. He will not return ‌to the Christmas Day showdown, with ESPN reporting that the team is operating with an "abundance of caution."

Lamar Jackson doubtful, Jordan Love questionable for Ravens-Packers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered doubtful to play in Saturday's showdown with the Green Bay Packers after missing practice all week ⁠with a back contusion. Jackson was listed as a DNP on Baltimore's injury report for the third straight day Thursday. Tyler ‍Huntley would step in if Jackson cannot play.

