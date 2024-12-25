Left Menu

Victoria Beckham says she 'does not do the cooking' during Christmas celebration

Victoria Beckham, the renowned popstar turned fashion designer has shared what she does during Christmas celebrations.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:13 IST
Victoria Beckham says she 'does not do the cooking' during Christmas celebration
Victoria Beckham (Image source: Instagram/@victoriabeckham). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Victoria Beckham, the renowned pop star turned fashion designer, has revealed her role during Christmas celebrations. "I do not do the cooking; I prepare the drinks," the fashion designer shared, adding, "I'll be the bartender -- someone's got to do it," as reported by People.

Instead, her husband, former professional footballer David Beckham, takes charge of the kitchen. "David will be doing the cooking. He's actually a really good cook," Victoria said. "He loves the whole prep."

In September, Victoria disclosed how she avoids stress in her life, which includes staying out of the kitchen. "By not taking on anything I genuinely don't think I can do. Oh, and by not cooking," she said, according to the outlet. "Harper says I can burn water, so it's probably better for everyone that I don't cook," Victoria joked, as reported by People.

Victoria and David share four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13. They are all well aware of Victoria's lack of culinary skills. Earlier this year, Brooklyn revealed that his love for cooking comes from his father. "My dad was always the one cooking in the house; my mum, not so much," he said. "I just loved hanging out with him in the kitchen. I loved the smell of food," he added, according to People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024