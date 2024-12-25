Victoria Beckham says she 'does not do the cooking' during Christmas celebration

Victoria Beckham, the renowned pop star turned fashion designer, has revealed her role during Christmas celebrations. "I do not do the cooking; I prepare the drinks," the fashion designer shared, adding, "I'll be the bartender -- someone's got to do it," as reported by People.

Instead, her husband, former professional footballer David Beckham, takes charge of the kitchen. "David will be doing the cooking. He's actually a really good cook," Victoria said. "He loves the whole prep."

In September, Victoria disclosed how she avoids stress in her life, which includes staying out of the kitchen. "By not taking on anything I genuinely don't think I can do. Oh, and by not cooking," she said, according to the outlet. "Harper says I can burn water, so it's probably better for everyone that I don't cook," Victoria joked, as reported by People.

Victoria and David share four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13. They are all well aware of Victoria's lack of culinary skills. Earlier this year, Brooklyn revealed that his love for cooking comes from his father. "My dad was always the one cooking in the house; my mum, not so much," he said. "I just loved hanging out with him in the kitchen. I loved the smell of food," he added, according to People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)