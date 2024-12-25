Left Menu

Travis Barker wishes his daughter Alabama's on 19th birthday with special post

American musician Travis Barker shared an adorable birthday wish for his daughter Alabama Barker.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 21:24 IST
Travis Barker , Alabama Barker (Image source: Instagram/ @travisbarker). Image Credit: ANI
American musician Travis Barker shared an adorable birthday wish for his daughter Alabama Barker. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a series of pictures that included both recent and throwback ones reflecting on the father and daughter bond.

"Happy 19th Birthday my angel," Travis, began in his heartfelt caption. "I can't believe I'm saying that. I'm so proud of you and I love watching you grow," reported People. He added, "Never settle, the stars aren't too far away. Never give up, never give in. I love you unconditionally. I love you to the moon and back."

His post also included a video of a younger Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler playing the drums, he wrote,"My twin," as per the outlet. Another of Travis' posts included glimpses of the events planned for Alabama's big day on Christmas. He posted a photo of a "happy birthday" balloon arch next to a fancy "19" inflatable. Alabama also took a picture of the pink bouquet her father sent. "I love you," she wrote an Instagram Stories post, tagging Travis.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 45, also took to Instagram to celebrate her influencer stepdaughter. "Happy happy birthday!" she wrote, adding, "You are a blessing to my life!" Apart from his 19-year-old daughter, Travis is also dad to son Landon, 21, and stepdaughter Atiana, 25, who he also shares with Moakler. Last year, the musician and Kardashian Barker welcomed a son, Rocky Thirteen. The parents celebrated their youngest child's first birthday with a Disney-themed party this past November, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

