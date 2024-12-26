Embark on a Transformative Journey at Dharana: A Sanctuary for Conscious Living

As the year ends, Dharana at Shillim, a luxury wellbeing retreat in Maharashtra, India, invites individuals to experience the transformative power of detoxification and intention through its specially designed programmes. The retreat emphasizes 'Sankalpa', a purposeful resolve aligned with inner truth, to guide guests towards conscious living.

Located in the serene landscapes of the Sahyadri Mountain Range, Dharana at Shillim offers guests a unique journey towards a state of 'Dharana' or deep inner awareness. By integrating five key pathways—Preventative Medicine, Physical Restoration, Healing Nutrition, Emotional Balance, and Spiritual Harmony—the retreat empowers guests to achieve optimal health.

The retreat's Detox and Cleanse programmes blend scientific principles with ancient traditions, providing tailored experiences to meet individual needs. Through Ayurvedic treatments, mindfulness practices, and other holistic therapies, these programmes aim to restore balance and vitality, fostering profound self-discovery and personal transformation.

