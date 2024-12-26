Left Menu

Embark on a Transformative Journey at Dharana: A Sanctuary for Conscious Living

Dharana at Shillim, a luxury wellbeing retreat in Maharashtra, India, offers holistic detox programmes rooted in ancient wisdom. These programmes, incorporating Preventative Medicine, Healing Nutrition, and more, aim to restore balance and promote self-discovery. Guests are guided to a state of 'Dharana', embracing conscious living and rejuvenation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:25 IST
Embark on a Transformative Journey at Dharana: A Sanctuary for Conscious Living
veterinary medicine manufacturing Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As the year ends, Dharana at Shillim, a luxury wellbeing retreat in Maharashtra, India, invites individuals to experience the transformative power of detoxification and intention through its specially designed programmes. The retreat emphasizes 'Sankalpa', a purposeful resolve aligned with inner truth, to guide guests towards conscious living.

Located in the serene landscapes of the Sahyadri Mountain Range, Dharana at Shillim offers guests a unique journey towards a state of 'Dharana' or deep inner awareness. By integrating five key pathways—Preventative Medicine, Physical Restoration, Healing Nutrition, Emotional Balance, and Spiritual Harmony—the retreat empowers guests to achieve optimal health.

The retreat's Detox and Cleanse programmes blend scientific principles with ancient traditions, providing tailored experiences to meet individual needs. Through Ayurvedic treatments, mindfulness practices, and other holistic therapies, these programmes aim to restore balance and vitality, fostering profound self-discovery and personal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024