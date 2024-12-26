Coke Studio Bharat Season 2: Bridging Borders with Music Innovation

In a grand finale, Coke Studio Bharat Season 2 by The Coca-Cola Company concluded its musical journey, showcasing dynamic collaborations and innovative storytelling that captivated audiences worldwide. This season, known for redefining music experiences, merged diverse sounds and traditions, especially enchanting Gen Z with its evocative themes and visual narratives.

A significant highlight was the debut collaboration between global music icon Diljit Dosanjh and dance crew The Quick Style, debuting with the song Magic. This partnership, alongside popular artists like MC Square, Mohito, and Shreya Ghoshal, enriched the platform with unique musical expressions blending tradition and modernity.

Looking ahead to Season 3, Senior Director Shantanu Gangane emphasized innovation and visual storytelling at the forefront, while Ankur Tewari, Coke Studio Bharat curator, reflects on its transformative journey bridging South Asian folk music with modern stories. The season achieved over 1 billion global impressions, setting a high bar for future projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)