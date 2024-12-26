Indian Designers Taking the Global Fashion Scene by Storm
Indian fashion designers have become global sensations, dressing international stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyonce. Icons such as Gaurav Gupta and Sabyasachi Mukherjee have successfully merged traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics, making Indian couture a mainstay on prestigious red carpets worldwide.
- Country:
- India
Indian fashion designers have been making significant strides in the global fashion industry, as evidenced by the recent surge in international celebrities choosing their creations for high-profile events. Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee are among the names dressing Hollywood and Bollywood stars, from Kim Kardashian to Beyonce.
Designer Gaurav Gupta highlights a transformative moment, telling PTI that the allure of Indian couture is its blend of tradition with innovation. Sabyasachi's designs graced the BAFTA Awards, while Manish Malhotra dressed Jennifer Lopez for her 'Bridgerton'-themed birthday bash.
The trend reflects growing appreciation for the intricate handiwork and cultural depth of Indian fashion, as stars like Mindy Kaling and Nicola Coughlan make bold statements in Indian attire, further expanding the global influence of these talented designers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating a Century: Raj Kapoor's Legacy Honored by Bollywood and PM Modi
Bollywood Actor Kidnapped While En Route to Event, Escapes Captivity
Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt Celebrates Payal Kapadia's Golden Globe Nomination
Bollywood's Lull Phase: Manoj Bajpayee Sees Hope in Churning Creativity
Rahul Dev: From Bollywood Villain to OTT Versatility