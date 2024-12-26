Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Solemn Tsunami Remembrance: A Tribute After Two Decades

The coastline of Tamil Nadu observed somber ceremonies, including silent processions and prayers, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami catastrophe. Thousands paid tribute to over 7,993 lives lost due to the massive tidal wave that devastated six coastal districts in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:31 IST
Tamil Nadu's Solemn Tsunami Remembrance: A Tribute After Two Decades
  • Country:
  • India

The coastline along Tamil Nadu stood in solemn observance on Thursday, marking 20 years since the devastating Tsunami of December 26, 2004. The gravity of the tragic event was felt as silent processions moved along the shores, and individuals from all communities joined fishers and survivors in offering a tearful homage.

Significant gatherings were seen at mass burial sites with prayers offered in memory of the lives swallowed by the colossal wave. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi participated in the Tsunami Remembrance Day march at the iconic Marina Beach in Chennai, expressing solidarity with affected families.

The deadly tsunami, triggered by an earthquake under the Indian Ocean near Sumatra, Indonesia, claimed 7,993 lives in Tamil Nadu, with Nagapattinam district suffering the most with 6,065 deaths. Communities across several coastal districts united in remembrance, highlighting the enduring impact of the 2004 tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024