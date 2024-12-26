Tamil Nadu's Solemn Tsunami Remembrance: A Tribute After Two Decades

The coastline along Tamil Nadu stood in solemn observance on Thursday, marking 20 years since the devastating Tsunami of December 26, 2004. The gravity of the tragic event was felt as silent processions moved along the shores, and individuals from all communities joined fishers and survivors in offering a tearful homage.

Significant gatherings were seen at mass burial sites with prayers offered in memory of the lives swallowed by the colossal wave. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi participated in the Tsunami Remembrance Day march at the iconic Marina Beach in Chennai, expressing solidarity with affected families.

The deadly tsunami, triggered by an earthquake under the Indian Ocean near Sumatra, Indonesia, claimed 7,993 lives in Tamil Nadu, with Nagapattinam district suffering the most with 6,065 deaths. Communities across several coastal districts united in remembrance, highlighting the enduring impact of the 2004 tragedy.

