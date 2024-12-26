Haobam Satyabati Devi: A Beacon of Manipuri Literature Amidst Conflict

Acclaimed Manipuri author Haobam Satyabati Devi, recently recognized with the Sahitya Akademi Award for her work 'Mynu Bora Nungshi Shirol,' has spoken out about the constriction of freedom of expression due to the ongoing Meitei-Kuki unrest in the region.

The conflict, which has claimed over 250 lives since May of last year, has made it an 'unfortunate and challenging time' for residents, especially writers, as internet bans and civic restrictions are frequently enforced.

While movements have been hindered by security situations, Haobam remains hopeful for peace and emphasizes the need for regional literature translations, urging for greater literary cross-cultural exchanges in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)