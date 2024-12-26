Empowering Youth: Modi Advocates for Future-Ready Skills

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significant role of the youth in national development. Addressing an event on Veer Bal Diwas, he advocated a futuristic approach to skill development, particularly in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Modi emphasized the necessity to stay ahead of rapid technological changes. He stated the government's commitment to youth-centric policies aimed at enhancing the talents and self-confidence of the younger generation. 'This era moves beyond machines to machine learning,' he remarked, stressing the central role AI plays in modern tech.

At the same event, Modi paid tribute to the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the Sahibzadas, who, over 300 years ago, displayed extraordinary bravery against the Mughal Empire. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from their courage and dedication to the nation's cause, exemplifying enduring faith over submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)