Unprecedented Blackout Shakes Iberian Peninsula

A large-scale blackout enveloped the Iberian Peninsula as a sudden plummet in power supply disrupted the grid interconnection between Spain and France, revealed Spanish grid operator REE.

A 15-gigawatt loss struck the network within five seconds at approximately 1033 GMT, reported the Energy Ministry, with no detailed cause disclosed. REE's operations chief Eduardo Prieto described the event as exceeding the tolerance levels European grids are designed for, sparking grid disconnection.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, addressing the nation, indicated that no causal theories were discarded. The blackout caused significant disturbances across Spain and Portugal, with electricity being progressively reinstated by Monday evening.

