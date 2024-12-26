Left Menu

Celebrate Tomorrow's Leaders: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Honors Young Trailblazers

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 exceptional children for their achievements in art, culture, sports, and innovation. Highlighting the tradition of nurturing young talents, she stressed the importance of celebrating and sharing their inspiring stories to propel India's future progress.

Updated: 26-12-2024 14:58 IST
On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children, acknowledging their exceptional courage and achievements across various fields such as art, culture, sports, and innovation.

President Murmu emphasized the cultural tradition of nurturing young talents, asserting that recognizing and providing opportunities for children to realize their full potential is vital.

The awards, covering seven categories including bravery and environment, celebrated young pioneers like 14-year-old Keya Hatkar, a disability advocate. Honored honorees hailed from diverse regions, showcasing India's vibrant and talented youth.

