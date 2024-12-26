Left Menu

Reviving 'Mrityu Kup': Excavation Sparks New Hope for Sambhal's Spiritual Heritage

The renovation and excavation of the ancient 'Mrityu Kup' well in Kot Purvi, Uttar Pradesh, began as part of a broader religious and cultural restoration initiative. Located near the Shahi Jama Masjid, the site is poised to boost religious tourism despite recent tensions linked to a court-ordered mosque survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh administration initiated the renovation and excavation of the ancient 'Mrityu Kup' well located in Sambhal district on Thursday. The restoration project aims to revive this historic and sacred site known for its religious significance, with the goal of bolstering local tourism.

Mrityu Kup, abandoned and filled with debris for years, is seen by devotees as a source of spiritual salvation. The district's collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India underscores a commitment to preserving this cultural landmark, alongside evaluating other ancient wells in the area.

Despite its life-affirming symbolism, Mrityu Kup is near the Shahi Jama Masjid — the site of recent unrest following a survey that turned violent. Local officials emphasize the well's potential to enhance the district's profile as a spiritual destination, even as tensions simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

