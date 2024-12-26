Global Celebrities Embrace Indian Designers: A Fashion Revolution

Indian fashion designers are gaining global recognition, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez donning their creations at high-profile events. The sarees and lehengas crafted by designers such as Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani graced the grand Ambani wedding, showcasing India's vibrant textiles and intricate handiwork.

Gaurav Gupta has been the most talked-about designer, dressing Hollywood stars like Mindy Kaling and Rebel Wilson for prestigious ceremonies. His innovative approach blends traditional motifs with modern silhouettes, capturing the attention of the fashion elite.

Indian couture's growing footprint reflects a shift in global perceptions, with designers like Sabyasachi and Falguni Shane Peacock enhancing red carpets around the world. The blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair has become a celebrated trend, marking a significant moment for Indian fashion on the world stage.

