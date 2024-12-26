Left Menu

Global Celebrities Embrace Indian Designers: A Fashion Revolution

Global celebrities are increasingly turning to Indian fashion designers for their high-profile events. Renowned names like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyonce have worn creations from designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, and Gaurav Gupta. Indian fashion is being celebrated on global platforms, earning appreciation for its craftsmanship and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:20 IST
Global Celebrities Embrace Indian Designers: A Fashion Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Indian fashion designers are gaining global recognition, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez donning their creations at high-profile events. The sarees and lehengas crafted by designers such as Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani graced the grand Ambani wedding, showcasing India's vibrant textiles and intricate handiwork.

Gaurav Gupta has been the most talked-about designer, dressing Hollywood stars like Mindy Kaling and Rebel Wilson for prestigious ceremonies. His innovative approach blends traditional motifs with modern silhouettes, capturing the attention of the fashion elite.

Indian couture's growing footprint reflects a shift in global perceptions, with designers like Sabyasachi and Falguni Shane Peacock enhancing red carpets around the world. The blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair has become a celebrated trend, marking a significant moment for Indian fashion on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024