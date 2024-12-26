Massive Phone Theft at ARTBAT's Mumbai Show Sparks Concerns
During ARTBAT's debut performance in Mumbai, 17 fans' mobile phones worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh were stolen. The theft occurred at Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A total of 17 attendees, including ARTBAT fans and notable individuals, lodged similar complaints.
In an unsettling incident at ARTBAT's debut performance in Mumbai, 17 fans reported their mobile phones stolen, valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh. The high-profile event unfolded at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.
The theft occurred between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, leaving attendees, including two artists, without their valuable devices. ARTBAT, a globally recognized electronic music duo from Ukraine, drew a considerable crowd, providing cover for unidentified thieves to strike amidst the gathering.
The Vanrai police station has logged the case, spurred by complaints from 17 individuals, marking a significant security concern for event-goers and highlighting the risks of large public gatherings.
