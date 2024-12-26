Left Menu

Massive Phone Theft at ARTBAT's Mumbai Show Sparks Concerns

During ARTBAT's debut performance in Mumbai, 17 fans' mobile phones worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh were stolen. The theft occurred at Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A total of 17 attendees, including ARTBAT fans and notable individuals, lodged similar complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:12 IST
Massive Phone Theft at ARTBAT's Mumbai Show Sparks Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

In an unsettling incident at ARTBAT's debut performance in Mumbai, 17 fans reported their mobile phones stolen, valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh. The high-profile event unfolded at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

The theft occurred between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, leaving attendees, including two artists, without their valuable devices. ARTBAT, a globally recognized electronic music duo from Ukraine, drew a considerable crowd, providing cover for unidentified thieves to strike amidst the gathering.

The Vanrai police station has logged the case, spurred by complaints from 17 individuals, marking a significant security concern for event-goers and highlighting the risks of large public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024