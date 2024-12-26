Massive Phone Theft at ARTBAT's Mumbai Show Sparks Concerns

In an unsettling incident at ARTBAT's debut performance in Mumbai, 17 fans reported their mobile phones stolen, valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh. The high-profile event unfolded at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

The theft occurred between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, leaving attendees, including two artists, without their valuable devices. ARTBAT, a globally recognized electronic music duo from Ukraine, drew a considerable crowd, providing cover for unidentified thieves to strike amidst the gathering.

The Vanrai police station has logged the case, spurred by complaints from 17 individuals, marking a significant security concern for event-goers and highlighting the risks of large public gatherings.

