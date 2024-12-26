Telangana CM Stresses Law Enforcement in Film Industry Amidst Pushpa Controversy

In an assertive move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated the uncompromising stance on law enforcement, asserting it applies to everyone, including the state's influential film fraternity. The announcement came during a pivotal meeting with veteran actors and directors of Telugu cinema, following the controversial arrest of actor Allu Arjun.

The state government plans to establish a Cabinet Sub-Committee to tackle challenges faced by the film industry. Reddy proposed the idea during discussions with industry stalwarts like Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and directors such as Trivikram Srinivas, urging the industry to devise an in-house panel for resolution while fostering collaboration and innovation.

Despite the controversy surrounding the 'Pushpa' star and subsequent police action, the government aims to elevate the Telugu movie sector globally. Emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, the CM seeks the film industry's involvement in addressing societal issues, reflecting ambitions to transform Hyderabad into an international film hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)