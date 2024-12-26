Odisha Launches Iconic Jagannath Calendars for 2025

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's 2025 desktop and wall calendars on Thursday, just ahead of the New Year.

The calendars showcase Lord Jagannath, with the desktop version also highlighting sand art from local artists. The launch event was attended by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Aguja, and SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, among others.

Starting January 1, 2025, these calendars, including a seven-page wall calendar featuring Lord Jagannath on the chariot, will be available to devotees at temple information centers in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)