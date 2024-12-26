Left Menu

Odisha Launches Iconic Jagannath Calendars for 2025

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Odisha has released its 2025 desktop and wall calendars, featuring images of Lord Jagannath and sand art by local artists. The calendars, unveiled by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will be on sale at Puri and Bhubaneswar temple info centers starting January 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:24 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's 2025 desktop and wall calendars on Thursday, just ahead of the New Year.

The calendars showcase Lord Jagannath, with the desktop version also highlighting sand art from local artists. The launch event was attended by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Aguja, and SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, among others.

Starting January 1, 2025, these calendars, including a seven-page wall calendar featuring Lord Jagannath on the chariot, will be available to devotees at temple information centers in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

