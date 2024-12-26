Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Caution: Fires Threaten Durgapur Bridge Structure

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advises against lighting fires in crowded areas after a significant blaze under Durgapur Bridge damages its structure. Traffic restrictions are now in place. The government will aid fire victims and plans local mall construction for job growth while establishing an AI hub in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has warned residents against lighting fires in congested areas during winter. This comes in the wake of a large fire at a slum underneath the Durgapur Bridge, which severely impacted the structural integrity of the bridge.

Following an assessment of the damage, Banerjee announced measures to restrict traffic on the bridge. The land affected by the blaze is owned by the Railways, with the Chief Minister requesting vigilance but clarifying that there's no immediate call for eviction. The government has pledged support to those affected by the fire.

Banerjee also revealed plans for infrastructural growth, including a shopping mall and an Artificial Intelligence hub, aimed at boosting employment and technological advancement in the state. One acre of land per district will be allocated for mall development, with spaces designated for local artisans and self-help groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

