Silicon Valley's 'Ask Yunus Why' Campaign Raises Awareness on Anti-Hindu Violence

In response to ongoing anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, Hindu Americans in Silicon Valley have initiated the 'Ask Yunus Why' campaign. The campaign includes prominent billboards and large hoardings in California, aiming to draw attention to this pressing issue.

The United Hindu Council unveiled the first billboard at a key Oakland location before Christmas. Over the next few months, digital billboards will appear at six strategic sites around the Bay Area, targeting high-traffic zones to maximize reach and provoke public discourse.

The campaign highlights violence under Mohammad Yunus' governance, urging inclusivity and the protection of minority rights. Hindu-Americans are calling on US leaders to pressure Bangladesh's government to uphold human rights. A website, www.AskYunusWhy.com, offers further information and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)