Legacy of a Corporate Titan: Remembering Richard Parsons

Richard Parsons, a respected Black executive in corporate America, has passed away at 76. Known for transforming Time Warner and Citigroup, he was a key figure in media and finance. Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015, he served on prominent boards and was celebrated for his leadership and wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-12-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 05:37 IST
Legacy of a Corporate Titan: Remembering Richard Parsons

Richard Parsons, a venerable figure in American corporate circles, has died at age 76. Widely admired for his pivotal roles at Time Warner and Citigroup, Parsons shaped media and finance sectors with integrity and foresight.

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015, Parsons overcame numerous challenges in his illustrious career. The financial services firm Lazard, where Parsons served as a long-time board member, confirmed his passing.

The industry mourns the loss of a leader who, aside from steering major corporations back to profitability, served on the boards of notable cultural institutions, leaving a profound impact on both business and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

