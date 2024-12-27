Legacy of a Corporate Titan: Remembering Richard Parsons

Richard Parsons, a venerable figure in American corporate circles, has died at age 76. Widely admired for his pivotal roles at Time Warner and Citigroup, Parsons shaped media and finance sectors with integrity and foresight.

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015, Parsons overcame numerous challenges in his illustrious career. The financial services firm Lazard, where Parsons served as a long-time board member, confirmed his passing.

The industry mourns the loss of a leader who, aside from steering major corporations back to profitability, served on the boards of notable cultural institutions, leaving a profound impact on both business and society.

