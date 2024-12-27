From Bollywood to NBA: A Global Entertainment Pulse

The world's entertainment sector is capturing diverse global events. This year's NBA Christmas Day lineup reported its highest viewership in five years. Competing with NFL's debut on Netflix, the NBA averaged 5.25 million viewers per game, marking an 84% increase from the previous year.

In India, the dominance of Bollywood is being challenged by art-house projects. 'All We Imagine as Light,' which explores themes of loneliness and love, has gained widespread acclaim, securing international awards and a historic Golden Globe nomination for Best Director.

Meanwhile, China's entertainment landscape faces challenges as its box office revenues on Christmas Eve dropped to a 13-year low, attributed to lackluster film offerings and streaming service competition. Furthermore, some in China are exploiting economic difficulties, using a 'Squid Game'-inspired strategy to deceive the indebted with dubious schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)