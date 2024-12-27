Left Menu

From Bollywood to NBA: A Global Entertainment Pulse

Entertainment news highlights significant trends, including a surge in NBA Christmas Day viewership and an acclaimed Indian art-house film. Meanwhile, China's Christmas box office hits a 13-year low. Additionally, deceptive schemes inspired by Squid Game emerge amid China's financial struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:28 IST
From Bollywood to NBA: A Global Entertainment Pulse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world's entertainment sector is capturing diverse global events. This year's NBA Christmas Day lineup reported its highest viewership in five years. Competing with NFL's debut on Netflix, the NBA averaged 5.25 million viewers per game, marking an 84% increase from the previous year.

In India, the dominance of Bollywood is being challenged by art-house projects. 'All We Imagine as Light,' which explores themes of loneliness and love, has gained widespread acclaim, securing international awards and a historic Golden Globe nomination for Best Director.

Meanwhile, China's entertainment landscape faces challenges as its box office revenues on Christmas Eve dropped to a 13-year low, attributed to lackluster film offerings and streaming service competition. Furthermore, some in China are exploiting economic difficulties, using a 'Squid Game'-inspired strategy to deceive the indebted with dubious schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024