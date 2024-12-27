Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Closes to Honor Manmohan Singh's Legacy

In memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing, all government facilities in Himachal Pradesh will be closed for mourning. This includes government departments, boards, and educational institutions on December 27 and 28. The Shimla Winter Carnival will have its cultural activities postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:11 IST
Himachal Pradesh Closes to Honor Manmohan Singh's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

All government facilities in Himachal Pradesh will observe a closure on Friday and Saturday as a tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, following his passing. The state considers these days as a mark of respect, offering paid holidays to daily wage employees.

The Shimla Winter Carnival planned between December 27 and January 1 has been partially postponed. While cultural activities are deferred, other scheduled events will proceed by January 2, according to the Municipal Corporation of Shimla.

Meanwhile, the iconic Ridge stalls in the city shall remain active during this time. Singh, a key figure in transforming India's economy, passed away in Delhi at the age of 92, leaving behind a notable legacy in the financial and economic sectors worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024