Himachal Pradesh Closes to Honor Manmohan Singh's Legacy

All government facilities in Himachal Pradesh will observe a closure on Friday and Saturday as a tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, following his passing. The state considers these days as a mark of respect, offering paid holidays to daily wage employees.

The Shimla Winter Carnival planned between December 27 and January 1 has been partially postponed. While cultural activities are deferred, other scheduled events will proceed by January 2, according to the Municipal Corporation of Shimla.

Meanwhile, the iconic Ridge stalls in the city shall remain active during this time. Singh, a key figure in transforming India's economy, passed away in Delhi at the age of 92, leaving behind a notable legacy in the financial and economic sectors worldwide.

