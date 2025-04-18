Wave of Anti-US Protests Hit KFC in Pakistan Amid Gaza Conflict Backlash
In Pakistan, multiple KFC outlets have been attacked due to rising anti-U.S. sentiment linked to Israel's actions in Gaza. Police report numerous arrests and increased security measures. Calls for boycotts have impacted Western brands' market shares in Pakistan, reflecting broader public discontent.
Recent weeks have witnessed a surge in anti-U.S. sentiment in Pakistan, leading to over 10 violent attacks on U.S. fast-food chain KFC, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.
Police sources confirm that attackers vandalized KFC outlets across major cities, resulting in 178 arrests. Amid these tensions, a Lahore KFC employee was tragically shot dead by unidentified gunmen, in an incidence still under investigation for political motives.
As protests against Israeli operations in Gaza continue, Western brands are facing significant backlash, culminating in declining market shares for companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo as Pakistanis increasingly turn to local alternatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Arrests Linked to Hezbollah Highlight Terrorism Concerns
Turkish Economic Boycott Sparks Controversy Amid Arrests
Statue Vandalism Sparks Arrests in Batala
Protests and Arrests: Turkey's Shopping Boycott Unfolds Amid Political Drama
Foiled Gang War: Delhi Police Arrests Prince Teotia Gang Members