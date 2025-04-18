Left Menu

Wave of Anti-US Protests Hit KFC in Pakistan Amid Gaza Conflict Backlash

In Pakistan, multiple KFC outlets have been attacked due to rising anti-U.S. sentiment linked to Israel's actions in Gaza. Police report numerous arrests and increased security measures. Calls for boycotts have impacted Western brands' market shares in Pakistan, reflecting broader public discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:10 IST
Wave of Anti-US Protests Hit KFC in Pakistan Amid Gaza Conflict Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent weeks have witnessed a surge in anti-U.S. sentiment in Pakistan, leading to over 10 violent attacks on U.S. fast-food chain KFC, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Police sources confirm that attackers vandalized KFC outlets across major cities, resulting in 178 arrests. Amid these tensions, a Lahore KFC employee was tragically shot dead by unidentified gunmen, in an incidence still under investigation for political motives.

As protests against Israeli operations in Gaza continue, Western brands are facing significant backlash, culminating in declining market shares for companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo as Pakistanis increasingly turn to local alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025