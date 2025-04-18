Vinay Shukla's 'While We Watched' Triumphs with Grand Prize at Henry Awards

The documentary 'While We Watched', directed by Vinay Shukla, has clinched the Grand Prize at the inaugural 2025 Henry Awards at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center.

Recognized for its contribution to public interest, the film follows journalist Ravish Kumar's battle against misinformation in a challenging media landscape.

Shukla described receiving the prize as a significant achievement, likening it to winning 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and expressed pride in creating a film with minimal resources.

