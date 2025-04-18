Left Menu

Vinay Shukla's 'While We Watched' Triumphs with Grand Prize at Henry Awards

Vinay Shukla’s award-winning documentary 'While We Watched', following journalist Ravish Kumar, won the Grand Prize at the 2025 Henry Awards. The film highlights the struggle against fake news and falling ratings. Shukla describes the win as a prestigious honor, akin to winning the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The documentary 'While We Watched', directed by Vinay Shukla, has clinched the Grand Prize at the inaugural 2025 Henry Awards at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center.

Recognized for its contribution to public interest, the film follows journalist Ravish Kumar's battle against misinformation in a challenging media landscape.

Shukla described receiving the prize as a significant achievement, likening it to winning 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and expressed pride in creating a film with minimal resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

