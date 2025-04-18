Revving Up: TVS Unleashes the 2025 Apache RR310 with Advanced Upgrades

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the updated 2025 TVS Apache RR310, its top-tier entry in the Super Premium Sports Motorcycle category, celebrating two decades of the TVS Apache series. The latest model complies with OBD-2B norms, marking a significant milestone with over 6 million customers globally.

The television commercial depicts the Apache RR310, inspired by TVS's four-decade racing legacy and the record-setting Asia Road Racing Championship bike, capable of reaching speeds up to 215.9 km/h. Since its 2017 debut, the Apache RR310 has continuously pushed the envelope in the super sport motorcycle segment with advancements in power, technology, and design.

Significant updates include Launch Control, Cornering Drag Torque Control, Gen-2 Race Computer, and stylish 8 Spoke Alloy Wheels. The motorcycle is available in two variants with three BTO customization options. Enhanced with a more aggressive design and race-centric ergonomics, it features a DOHC engine delivering 38 PS, providing both thrilling and versatile riding experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)