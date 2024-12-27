Remembering Manmohan Singh: Visionary Leader of Liberalized India

India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a key figure in shaping a liberalized nation, who passed away at 92. His leadership left an indelible mark on India's global stature.

In a touching tribute, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted Singh's visionary thinking and humility. Chandrasekaran acknowledged Singh's role in redefining India's economic landscape and earning international respect.

Singh's legacy as an inspiring leader with deep insights will be cherished, as emphasized by Chandrasekaran. His contributions have laid the groundwork for India's future progress.

