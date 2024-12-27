Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: Visionary Leader of Liberalized India

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, passed away at the age of 92. Renowned for his vision of a liberalized India, Singh was respected globally for his leadership and personal values. Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, paid tribute, highlighting Singh's inspiring influence and humble nature.

Updated: 27-12-2024 11:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a key figure in shaping a liberalized nation, who passed away at 92. His leadership left an indelible mark on India's global stature.

In a touching tribute, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted Singh's visionary thinking and humility. Chandrasekaran acknowledged Singh's role in redefining India's economic landscape and earning international respect.

Singh's legacy as an inspiring leader with deep insights will be cherished, as emphasized by Chandrasekaran. His contributions have laid the groundwork for India's future progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

