Squid Game's Shock and Success: Behind the Curtain with Hwang Dong-hyuk

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of Netflix's 'Squid Game,' feels joy in crafting the show's intense storylines. Initially, Hwang struggled to achieve support for his idea. The series evolves, now showcasing younger characters reflecting societal shifts. He continues to explore dark themes, with future projects planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:26 IST
Squid Game
  • Country:
  • United States

Viewers might brace themselves as they witness characters meeting their end in Netflix's 'Squid Game,' but for its creator and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, it's a different reaction. Hwang takes satisfaction in orchestrating these dramatic moments.

The celebrated series, which features a sprawling cast, presented Hwang with considerable management challenges during its production. 'Squid Game' season two hit screens recently, following the harrowing experiences in a clandestine competition targeting debt-ridden individuals.

Originally envisioned as a film over a decade ago, the concept resurfaced as a TV series for a broader audience. Hwang, who's already wrapped up filming the third season, remains focused on his storytelling craft, set to deliver darker yet intriguing narratives in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

