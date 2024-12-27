Chandigarh, the 'City Beautiful', stands as a testament to India's democratic spirit and architectural marvels. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh praised its urban planning during his 2005 visit to the Chandigarh Press Club.

Designed by French architect Le Corbusier at Jawaharlal Nehru's behest, Chandigarh represents a new India's ideals. Singh highlighted its role in fostering a free press, vital for democracy.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. His contributions to the country's financial framework and leadership from 2004 to 2014 remain impactful globally.

