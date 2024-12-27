Chandigarh: A Beacon of India's Democratic Spirit
Chandigarh, designed by famed architect Le Corbusier, symbolizes India's democratic spirit and modern architecture. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who called it the 'City Beautiful', lauded its role in promoting a free press. Singh, known for his economic reforms, passed away at 92.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Chandigarh, the 'City Beautiful', stands as a testament to India's democratic spirit and architectural marvels. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh praised its urban planning during his 2005 visit to the Chandigarh Press Club.
Designed by French architect Le Corbusier at Jawaharlal Nehru's behest, Chandigarh represents a new India's ideals. Singh highlighted its role in fostering a free press, vital for democracy.
Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. His contributions to the country's financial framework and leadership from 2004 to 2014 remain impactful globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP talks about past, they should talk what they are doing now; is Nehru responsible for everything: Priyanka Gandhi in first LS speech.
Nehru's name can be erased from books and speeches but not his role in Independence struggle, nation-building: Priyanka Gandhi.
Dilemma Over Nehru's Historical Correspondences Sparks Political Debate
Nehru's Legacy: Strengthening Democracy Amid Political Debate
Nehru wrote several letters to chief ministers opposing policy of reservations for SCs and STs: PM Modi.