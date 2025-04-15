Left Menu

BJP Slams Nehru-Gandhi Family Amid Vadra's Corruption Allegations

The BJP has criticized Robert Vadra, linking him and the Nehru-Gandhi family to corruption during the Congress era, following his recent statement recorded by the Enforcement Directorate in a Haryana land deal case. Vadra, however, has termed the charges as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:03 IST
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress party, labeling the Nehru-Gandhi family as 'the most corrupt in the world' following businessman Robert Vadra's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a Haryana land deal case.

Gaurav Bhatia, BJP's national spokesperson, expressed optimism that Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will face legal repercussions for allegedly seizing farmers' land in Haryana to benefit financially during the Congress rule.

Vadra, who called the probe a 'political vendetta', faces accusations of corruption alongside Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, reinforcing the BJP's zero-tolerance stance on corruption under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

