BJP Slams Nehru-Gandhi Family Amid Vadra's Corruption Allegations

The BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress party, labeling the Nehru-Gandhi family as 'the most corrupt in the world' following businessman Robert Vadra's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a Haryana land deal case.

Gaurav Bhatia, BJP's national spokesperson, expressed optimism that Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will face legal repercussions for allegedly seizing farmers' land in Haryana to benefit financially during the Congress rule.

Vadra, who called the probe a 'political vendetta', faces accusations of corruption alongside Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, reinforcing the BJP's zero-tolerance stance on corruption under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

