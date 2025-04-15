BJP Slams Nehru-Gandhi Family Amid Vadra's Corruption Allegations
The BJP has criticized Robert Vadra, linking him and the Nehru-Gandhi family to corruption during the Congress era, following his recent statement recorded by the Enforcement Directorate in a Haryana land deal case. Vadra, however, has termed the charges as politically motivated.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress party, labeling the Nehru-Gandhi family as 'the most corrupt in the world' following businessman Robert Vadra's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a Haryana land deal case.
Gaurav Bhatia, BJP's national spokesperson, expressed optimism that Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will face legal repercussions for allegedly seizing farmers' land in Haryana to benefit financially during the Congress rule.
Vadra, who called the probe a 'political vendetta', faces accusations of corruption alongside Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, reinforcing the BJP's zero-tolerance stance on corruption under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
YouTuber Arrested for Blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Convoy
Punjab Officers Arrested in Bribery and Corruption Scandal
Cricketer Agent's Corruption Scandal Rocks Pakistani Cricket
Bangkok Skyscraper Collapse: Investigations Reveal Corruption and Substandard Materials
Supreme Court Exposes Corruption in Punjab and Haryana Bar Councils