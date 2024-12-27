Left Menu

A Culinary Journey: Manmohan Singh's Love for Delhi's Bookstores and Eateries

Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister, relished moments of leisure amidst the demands of office. In Delhi, he found joy in bookstores and diverse cuisine, as detailed by his daughter Daman Singh in her memoir. Singh's outings and culinary preferences revealed a personal side of the statesman.

Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh, the revered former prime minister of India, found solace beyond his political engagements in the vibrant city of Delhi, where he passed away at AIIMS at age 92.

Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, offers an intimate look into her father's cherished pastimes in her memoir 'Strictly Personal', focusing on his love for bookshops and culinary adventures across the capital.

His favorite haunts included Kashmere Gate's Ramakrishna and Sons, and Connaught Place's Galgotia, where the family indulged in hours spent among bookshelves. Food excursions to iconic spots such as Krishna Sweets and The Tandoor painted a vivid portrait of Singh's life beyond politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

