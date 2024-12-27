A Culinary Journey: Manmohan Singh's Love for Delhi's Bookstores and Eateries

Manmohan Singh, the revered former prime minister of India, found solace beyond his political engagements in the vibrant city of Delhi, where he passed away at AIIMS at age 92.

Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, offers an intimate look into her father's cherished pastimes in her memoir 'Strictly Personal', focusing on his love for bookshops and culinary adventures across the capital.

His favorite haunts included Kashmere Gate's Ramakrishna and Sons, and Connaught Place's Galgotia, where the family indulged in hours spent among bookshelves. Food excursions to iconic spots such as Krishna Sweets and The Tandoor painted a vivid portrait of Singh's life beyond politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)