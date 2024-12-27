Left Menu

Osamu Suzuki: The Visionary Who Revolutionized Indian Automobiles

Osamu Suzuki, a pivotal figure in the global automotive industry, passed away at 94 due to malignant lymphoma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Suzuki's contributions, highlighting his transformative partnership with Maruti that reshaped India's automobile sector. Suzuki's legacy is marked by innovation and a deep connection with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant loss to the global automotive sector, Osamu Suzuki, the legendary figure behind Suzuki Motor Corporation's worldwide success, has passed away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound condolences, emphasizing Suzuki's pioneering collaboration with Maruti that transformed the Indian automotive landscape.

Suzuki, renowned for his visionary perspective, was the driving force that propelled the Indian automotive industry into a new era. His partnership with the Indian government led to the creation of Maruti Udyog Ltd, marking a defining moment in the market amidst a closed economy.

Under Suzuki's leadership, Suzuki Motor Corporation evolved into a global powerhouse, overcoming challenges with innovation. With Maruti Suzuki India Ltd now a major player, his legacy continues to inspire. Prime Minister Modi fondly remembered Suzuki's humble approach and commitment to excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

