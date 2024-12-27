Left Menu

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light': A Cinematic Triumph

Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine as Light' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3, 2025. This award-winning feature, highlighting themes of love and identity, gained acclaim for its storytelling and direction. The movie explores compelling narratives of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's highly acclaimed feature 'All We Imagine as Light' is set to make its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 3, 2025. Having initially captivated audience during a limited theatrical release last September, the film continues to gain momentum on the international stage.

The movie, distributed by Rana Daggubati in India, masterfully portrays the lives of two Malayali nurses navigating personal and professional challenges in Mumbai. With stunning performances by Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, the film delves into universal themes of love and identity, positioning itself as a significant entry within Indian cinema.

Basking in accolades from Cannes to the Golden Globes, 'All We Imagine as Light' continues its award-winning streak with significant recognitions. As a heartfelt portrayal of human resilience, the film is anticipated to resonate deeply with audiences on its latest platform release. Viewers can expect to encounter a stirring narrative that examines the complexities of urban life and human connection.

