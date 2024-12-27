A Legacy Remembered: Manmohan Singh's Indelible Mark on DSE and India

The Delhi School of Economics (DSE) mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92 at AIIMS on Thursday. Singh was an esteemed professor at DSE long before he made history as the architect of India's economic liberalisation.

Professor Singh's impactful career at DSE, from 1969 to 1971, won him respect as a colleague and mentor. He later went on to serve as the Finance Minister and Prime Minister, leaving a significant mark on India's geopolitical standing, as recalled by former colleagues and DSE director Ram Singh.

Singh's enduring connection with DSE saw him return as an honorary professor and award the Manmohan Singh scholarship. Even in declining health, his bond with the institution remained, reflecting a legacy that extends well beyond politics into academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)