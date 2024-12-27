Left Menu

Luxury Voyage: Seven Seas Voyager Highlights Coastal Karnataka's Allure

The New Mangaluru Port Authority celebrated the arrival of the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Voyager from the Bahamas, further establishing itself as a top cruise destination. The ship's passengers experienced India's rich cultural heritage with guided tours to landmarks in Karnataka, reflecting the region's hospitality and historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:50 IST
The New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) welcomed the Bahamian luxury cruise ship, Seven Seas Voyager, underscoring its status as a premier global cruise tourism destination. The ship operates under the Norwegian Cruise Line and arrived at the port early Friday before departing in the evening, officials confirmed.

Carrying 650 passengers and 450 crew, the vessel boasts a length of 206.5 meters and a gross registered tonnage of 42,363. This Arabian Sea cruise itinerary includes stops at several iconic locations before heading to Colombo. Arriving guests were greeted with traditional Indian ceremonies, featuring cultural performances reflective of Karnataka's rich heritage.

The visit included tours to Karnataka's iconic sites like the Gomateshwara Temple and the Thousand Pillar Temple. Passengers also explored Soans Farm and local markets, bringing home handcrafted souvenirs. With the Seven Seas Voyager following MS Silver Whisper, NMPA continues to grow as a central hub for international cruise tourism along the coast.

