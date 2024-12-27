Luxury Voyage: Seven Seas Voyager Highlights Coastal Karnataka's Allure

The New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) welcomed the Bahamian luxury cruise ship, Seven Seas Voyager, underscoring its status as a premier global cruise tourism destination. The ship operates under the Norwegian Cruise Line and arrived at the port early Friday before departing in the evening, officials confirmed.

Carrying 650 passengers and 450 crew, the vessel boasts a length of 206.5 meters and a gross registered tonnage of 42,363. This Arabian Sea cruise itinerary includes stops at several iconic locations before heading to Colombo. Arriving guests were greeted with traditional Indian ceremonies, featuring cultural performances reflective of Karnataka's rich heritage.

The visit included tours to Karnataka's iconic sites like the Gomateshwara Temple and the Thousand Pillar Temple. Passengers also explored Soans Farm and local markets, bringing home handcrafted souvenirs. With the Seven Seas Voyager following MS Silver Whisper, NMPA continues to grow as a central hub for international cruise tourism along the coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)